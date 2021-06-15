Odisha: Girl helps needy people with her minimum income during COVID pandemic

odisha girl helps needy people

Khurda: At a time when there are reports of people disowning their own family members due to COVID-19, a young girl from Khurda district has come forward to help the people in need as she believes that “Service to man is service to God.”

The young girl, identified as Payal, has formed a non-governmental organization (NGO) named as ‘Maa Bhagabati Foundation’ out of her savings from her minimum income in order to help to the helpless and homeless people of the society.

Payal has reached out to a cancer patient Manoj on Tuesday and provided ration for his daily need as well as some financial assistance for his treatment.

She is being widely praised for her selfless service towards the needy people. “ There are many such plans for the betterment of society,” said Payal.

