Odisha: Girl Goes Missing After Falling Into River While Taking Selfie

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a girl went missing after falling into the Ib river while clicking a selfie, in Kanakunda area of Sundergarh district in Odisha.

The missing girl has been identified as Anupama Prajapati who is a resident of Rajgangpur area of the district.

According to reports, Anupama along with her friends and family visited the tourist destination for a picnic. However, as she was taking selfies while standing on a rock the girl slipped and fell into the river.

After being informed, the police and officials of the fire department rushed to the spot to rescue the victim. However, they are yet to trace Anupama.