Odisha: Girl flees from marriage with lover in Bolangir

Bolangir: In an interesting incident, a girl has fled from her marriage mandap on Friday in Bolangir district of Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Brahminpada area of Bolangir district in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, the girl has allegedly escaped from the marriage mandap with her lover, said latest reports.

On the other hand, the groom’s side has filed a written complaint relating to this matter with the Bolangir Town police.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.