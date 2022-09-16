girl dies in dhenkanal

Odisha: Girl crashes against Hydra crane, dies

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Jharsuguda: A girl has been killed as she hit against a Hydra crane and died on the spot in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday.

The accident took place in front of the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) of Jharsuguda. The deceased college going girl has been identified as Liza Dhuria. She belonged to Zamindarpara.

Following the incident, the locals have blocked the road and demanded compensation. The Additional Tahsildar reached the spot of the accident and placated the irate public.

