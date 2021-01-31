Odisha Girl Commits Suicide As Mom Asks Her To Study

By WCE 2 1
girl suicide
Representational Image (Credits: Oneindia)

Kalahandi: A minor girl allegedly killed herself as her mother allegedly scolded her and asked her to study. She hung herself in her house said reports.

The incident took place in Ramnagarpada under the police limits in Kalahandi district on Saturday.

Though, the exact reason of her suicide is yet to be ascertained, it is said that she might have taken this drastic step as her mother scolded her for not studying.

The Bhawanipatna police reached the spot and is investigation further into the matter.

