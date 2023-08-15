Odisha: Girl commits suicide after friend makes her obscene photos viral, 7 arrested

Cuttack: A girl reportedly committed suicide after her female friend made her obscene photos viral in Mahanga area of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

According to reports, a girl reportedly shared the obscene photos of her friend with her male friend, who circulated to others.

The youth who had the girl’s obscene photos were allegedly blackmailing and forcing her to keep physical relationship with them. However, she ended her life in fear of public shame.

Later, the family members of the deceased girl filed a police complaint after knowing everything from her mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, police started an investigation into the matter and arrested the concerned young woman, her male friend and other accused. Later, all of them were forwarded to the court.