Unlike many who may prefer to click pictures and save them as a memoir from holidays, a standard three student from Bhubaneswar has an unusual passion for collecting matches boxes from across the globe. The girl, Dibyanshi has collected over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries so far.

According to a report of ANI, she was inspired by her father who is a wild life photographer. She said that her father used to bring match boxes from different countries whenever he traveled abroad.

The girl also added that she did not travel to all the places, instead always asked her relatives and friends to bring back matches for her from when they go abroad. Her parents also help her to collect the match boxes and keep them safe.

She has collected over 5, 000 matchboxes so far fom different countries across the globe including Nepal, Poland, Bhutan, Japan, Bangladesh in the last three years.

Her mother Gopa Mohanty said that Dibyanshi’s father used to travel a lot and once brought a matchbox for his friend. Dibyanshi asked him if she can keep it with her as the matchbox packaging had a very good design and she has been collecting matchboxes for the last three years. From then her father’s friends and relatives used to bring matchboxes for her and they keep these matchboxes in plastic boxes, to protect them.