Odisha: Giant Python rescued from Ganjam village

By WCE 5
python rescued in odisha

Ganjam: A huge python was rescued on Monday in Ganjam district of Odisha. The weight of the gigantic reptile is around 30 kg.

As per reports, the huge python was first witnessed near a banyan tree near the Gadiota Bhagabat Mandap in Patharapunji village under Sanakhemundi block of the district.

After the locals witnessed the huge snake, they called for the members of ‘People for Animal’ organisation. They came and resuced the huge python. The animal lovers later released it into the Ratanei jungle.

The snake reportedly weighted about 30 kg while it is believed to be around 6-year-old.

