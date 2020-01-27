Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host the first-ever Khelo India University Games at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.

The event which aims to create a platform for youth to showcase their sporting prowess at the varsity level will witness 176 universities including Panjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, University of Delhi, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, University of Calicut, University of Calcutta, Jain University, Bengaluru, University of Mumbai, University of Kerala, LNIPE University, Gwalior, University of Madras, SRM University, Chennai, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, University of Mysore, ITM Gwalior, Veer Narmada University, Surat, University of Jammu, RMT Nagpur among several other universities in the country.

Khelo India University Games will witness over 5000 athletes vie for top honours in 17 different disciplines namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi which will be held at different venues within the KIIT University Campus. Badminton and table tennis will be held at the JN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack while athletics will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

(IANS)