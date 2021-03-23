Bhubaneswar: The Gazette Notification for holding by-polls to the Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district of Odisha has been published on Tuesday

The State Election Commissioner has issued an official notification (Gazette Notification) in this regard.

The notification further added that nomination papers will be accepted from today and the last day for filling nomination papers will be March 30.

Scrutiny will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 3. The polling will be held on April 17 and votes will be counted on May 2.