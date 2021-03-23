Odisha: Gazette Notification For Pipili By Polls Published

By WCE 2
pipili by polls
Representative Image (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: The Gazette Notification for holding by-polls to the Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district of Odisha has been published on Tuesday

The State Election Commissioner has issued an official notification (Gazette Notification) in this regard.

The notification further added that nomination papers will be accepted from today and the last day for filling nomination papers will be March 30.

Scrutiny will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 3. The polling will be held on April 17 and votes will be counted on May 2.

You might also like
State

Veterinary Doctor Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha, See Details

State

WATCH: Husband Forces Wife To Have Physical Relation With Friends In Bhubaneswar

State

Leopard Skin Seized In Deogarh Of Odisha, 2 Arrested

State

Odisha: Youth Carries Snake To Hospital After Being Bitten

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.