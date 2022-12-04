Odisha: Gas tanker overturns near Kalahandi, locals panic-stricken

Kalahandi: A gas tanker overturned near Kalahandi of Odisha on National Highway (NH) -16 early Sunday morning. The accident occurred near Pastipada in Kalahandi district. The residents of Karlapada were panic-stricken.

However, according to reports, a massive gas leak has been reported following the accident. Meanwhile, the fire department has reached the spot and is trying to bring the situation under control.

All steps and necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any untoward incident near the spot. Though the exact reason for the accident is unknown, the accident occurred as the driver lost control over the wheels.

The fire services personnel immediately reached the spot and started spraying water after a gas leak was reported. There was a traffic snarl on the route and communication was restricted.

Further details awaited.