Odisha: Gas cylinder catches fire in Banki hotel, Scooty torched

By KalingaTV Bureau 67 0

Cuttack: A scooty was torched in the fire which broke out after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire in a hotel in Banki of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The incident took place in Maa Potalai hotel at Jatamundia square under Banki police limits.

According to reports, the cooks were engaged in preparing food in the hotel as usual. But suddenly the cooking gas cylinder caught fire.

Soon the hotel staff threw the cooking gas cylinder out of the hotel with the aim to avoid any mishap.

Though the fire did not engulf the hotel, it torched the scooty, which was parked outside the hotel.

The owner of the hotel tried his best to extinguish the fire with water but his effort was in vain as the scooty got completely burned and turned into ashes by the fire.

