Puri: In a rare incident, an unusual scene was witnessed in the sea beach here in Odisha on Friday. Huge numbers of dead fishes were seen trapped in the fishing net that looked like a garland of fishes.

As per reports, a huge number of fishes were witnessed in the sea beach of Puri. People have come up with poles apart opinions regarding this rare happening.

Most of the people have identified the fishes are from ‘Disco Kokali’ species. Such a scene can be expected before and after a cyclone, said elderly fishermen.

Before cyclone Yaas hit the State, a large number of dead fishes and jelly fishes had been witnessed in Puri sea beach and Penthakata. It has been said that due to pollution in the sea such unusual scene was witnessed.