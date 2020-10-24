Odisha: Ganjam Police bust 14 gambling dens, arrest 68 gamblers

Berhampur: In a major achievement, Ganjam Police busted 14 gambling dens and arrested 68 gamblers in Berhampur of Odisha, an official said on Saturday.

A total of Rs 1.53 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and four motorcycles were seized during the special drive during the Durga Puja festive season, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

In the last couple of days, Ganjam police also busted IPL betting rackets by making several arrests.

