gambling dens busted in ganjam district

Odisha: Ganjam Police bust 14 gambling dens, arrest 68 gamblers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a major achievement, Ganjam Police busted 14 gambling dens and arrested 68 gamblers in Berhampur of Odisha, an official said on Saturday.

A total of Rs 1.53 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and four motorcycles were seized during the special drive during the Durga Puja festive season, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

In the last couple of days, Ganjam police also busted IPL betting rackets by making several arrests.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

PAN card can be easily removed through mobile number; Know how

State

Good News For All Income Tax Payers! Govt Extends Date For Filing Income Tax; Know…

State

Unbelievable, But True! You Can Cook This Magic Rice In Cold Water; Know More About…

State

7th Pay Commission: Central Employees Must Know This Important Information On LTC…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.