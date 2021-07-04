Odisha: Ganja Worth Rs 78 lakh seized in while being transported to Rajasthan, 6 arrested

ganja seized in rayagada of odisha

Raygada: In a major success against ganja smuggling in Odisha, the Rayagada police have seized ganja worth Rs 78 lakhs while being transported to Rajathan.

6 persons have been arrested in connection to the smuggling.  The amount of ganja seized weighs 780kgs in weight and was smuggled to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Acting under a tip-off, the Raygada police intercepted a vehicle that was transporting ganja. The cops searched the vehicle and seized 780 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 78 lakhs.

The arrested drug peddlers have been forwarded to court. Investigation of the origin of the seized Ganja and the persons involved in the smuggling is underway.

