Odisha: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 arrested

By WCE 3
Ganja seized in Odisha

Koraput: Ganja worth one crore rupees was seized from a bananas-laden truck in Sunabeda area of Odisha’s Koraput district on Friday.

Koraput Superintend of Police (SP) Varun Guntupalli said that a team of Sunabeda police inspected the truck which was going to Bihar from Jalaput of the district and seized 12k quintals and 4kg of cannabis from the vehicle.

As many as two persons were arrested from the spot. Police identified them as Rajiv Kumar Mahato of Jharkhand and Raman Kumar of Bihar.

The market value of seized ganja is expected to be more than Rs 1 crore, informed the SP.

