Odisha: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore, hidden inside ginger bags, seized in Jeypore

Koraput: Police seized about 10 quintals of ganja from a truck in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha on Thursday while the contraband was being smuggled from Kunduli of Koraput to Punjab. Importantly, the ganja packets had been hidden inside ginger sacks in the truck.

On a tip-off, Jeypore Sadar police apprehended a truck near Jeypore ghati and upon search found 93 packets of ganja hidden inside plastic bags. The contraband was estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore. The truck bears registration number PB65V4456.

The police have arrested one person, the owner cum driver of the truck that bears registration number PB65V4456, in this connection and seized a mobile phone from him.

Further investigation of the matter is going on to ascertain involvement of other persons in the smuggling.