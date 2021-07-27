Odisha: Gangster Haider was trying to make gang inside jail !

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s notorious gangster Haider, who was killed in an encounter with Police recently, was reportedly trying to make a criminal gang while he was lodged in the jail.

If a dreaded criminal is lodged in a jail for long days, there is chance that he can try to make a gang. While Haider belongs to Kendrapara, some of his accomplices have been lodged in Choudwar jail. It has been learnt that Haider was trying to prepare the blue print to re-organise his criminal network.

Haider was reportedly organising his allies. Hence, he was being shifted. Reportedly, another gangster Tito had been shifted from Jharpada jail to Berhampur jail few months back. Similarly, some other dreaded criminals have been exchanged in between prisons of Angul, Dhenkanal and Berhampur. The concerned SPs of the district are being alerted about presence of any dreaded criminals in jails under his jurisdiction.

It is to be noted that the dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider, popularly known as Haider in Odisha, was killed in a police encounter on Saturday.

The gangster died while undergoing treatment at Balasore Headquarter Hospital. He was admitted at the hospital after he sustained grievous bullet injuries on his left hand and chest during an encounter by the police when he was reportedly trying to flee from custody after snatching away arm of a cop of the escort team.