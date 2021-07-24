Odisha gangster Haider killed in Police encounter; family cries foul

By WCE 3
Odisha gangster Haider killed in Police encounter; family cries foul

Cuttack: Family members of gangster Sheikh Haider, who was killed in a police encounter this evening, members cried foul and alleged that police purposefully killed him.

In her reaction Haider’s wife Haseena said that my husband has been killed by the police because a criminal, during during a police encounter, gets bullet injuries in legs not head or abdomen.

She also demanded that police should handover Haider’s body to the family members.

Related News

Dreaded gangster Haider killed in police encounter in Odisha

Police To Take Gangster Suleiman Haider On 7-Day Remand

Likewise, Haider’s son raised eyebrow over the encounter by asking why the police did not kill him (Haider) after arresting him following his escape from the jail custody in SCB Medical College and Hospital.

It is to be noted here that the dreaded gangster was killed in a police encounter while trying to flee from police custody near Simulia in Balasore districts. He tried to escape when he was being shifted to Baripada jail from Choudwar Jail in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made in the native village of the deceased gangster to avoid any possible untoward incidents.

You might also like
State

Recovery of youth’s half-buried body from Kuakhai river bank: Police issue posters

State

E-waste collection in Bhubaneswar begins

State

Odisha COVID recovery update: Another 1865 patients recovered from Coronavirus

State

25 COVID deaths, 207 new cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.