Odisha gangster Haider killed in Police encounter; family cries foul

Cuttack: Family members of gangster Sheikh Haider, who was killed in a police encounter this evening, members cried foul and alleged that police purposefully killed him.

In her reaction Haider’s wife Haseena said that my husband has been killed by the police because a criminal, during during a police encounter, gets bullet injuries in legs not head or abdomen.

She also demanded that police should handover Haider’s body to the family members.

Likewise, Haider’s son raised eyebrow over the encounter by asking why the police did not kill him (Haider) after arresting him following his escape from the jail custody in SCB Medical College and Hospital.

It is to be noted here that the dreaded gangster was killed in a police encounter while trying to flee from police custody near Simulia in Balasore districts. He tried to escape when he was being shifted to Baripada jail from Choudwar Jail in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made in the native village of the deceased gangster to avoid any possible untoward incidents.