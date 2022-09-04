Odisha: Ganesh Idols Immersion In Cuttack Starts Today

Cuttack: The first phase of Ganesh idols immersion has been started in the Silver city of Odisha, which is Cuttack today.

Today arrangements have been made for the immersion of as many as 300 idols in the old capital city of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that the next phase of idols will be immersed on next Sunday that is on September 11, 2022.

The twin city Commisionerate police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has deployed 30 platoons of police force to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

The immersion in the first phase that is today shell take place n the artificial/makeshift pond created near Debigada area of Purighat in the river banks of Kathajodi.

The maintenance of law and order during various pujas and celebrations is now being given top priority in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

In keeping with the above statement and to keep a vigil on miscreants and anti-social activities, the twin city Commissionerate Police has decide to install CCTVs across Cuttack.

The Commissionerate police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has beefed up security arrangements ahead of the highly awaited Durga Puja.

As many as 500 CCTVs are slated to be installed in Cuttack ahead of Durga Puja. It is noteworthy that, 220 CCTVs have already been installed in the major points of the city.

The control room of these CCTVs has been set up in the DCP office.

The CCTVs are being installed with the help of the various Puja and Market Committees across the various parts of Cuttack.

The DCP of Cuttack Pinak Mishra, as informed about the above development.