Odisha: Ganaja worth Rs. 50 lakh seized in Gajapati

Mohana: In a huge haul, ganja has been seized by the police in Mohana Tehsil in Gajapati District of Odisha.

Reports say that, as much as 558 kgs of ganja (dry cannabis) was stuffed in 18 bags and was recovered from a road near Rumesh village under Adaba police limits in Mohana.

The estimated price of seized ganja is said to be around Rs 50 lakh. Detailed report awaited in this matter.