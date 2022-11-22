Odisha: Gajapati visits Gundicha temple, reviews repair work

Puri: The king of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb visited the Gundicha temple and reviewed the repair work earlier today, said reports.

While interacting with the media, the Puri Gajapati said that the repair work will be completed by February or March 2023.

According to reports, earlier today it was decided that it was necessary to repair the cracked beam and columns of Nata Mandap.

Reports say that, the cracks on the beams and columns were noticed ahead of Rath Yatra this year, but due to the lack of time iron clamps were fixed as a short term solution.

However after the Rath Yatra, the Puri Gajapati along with the technical team and development administrators reviewed the repair work in the temple today.

A seven-member team led by SK Bhattacharya, chairman of the Shrimandir core committee had inspected the Gundicha temple and reviewed its condition.