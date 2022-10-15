Odisha G.A & P.G Dept allots 7 places for firecrackers selling in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha General Administration & Public Grievance department has allotted seven temporary locations for selling of firecrackers for Diwali celebration this year in Odisha today.

According to reports, the notification was issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department today.

The notification had also mentioned that, the rent which would be collected by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the allotment of the place is Rs. 160 per 100 sq ft per day.

As per sources it has also been instructed that, no permanent structures should be constructed on the alloted lands and the location holder should function as per the instructs given by the Odisha General Administration & Public Grievance department.

Check below the list of allotted location and other details,