Odisha: Fraudsters dupe 60 aspirants through fake ‘Mo School’ website, 3 held

Bhubaneswar: Three people have been arrested in the case of Odisha in which fraudsters had duped job aspirants with lakhs of rupees through fake ‘Mo School’ website. On July 12 Mo School had lodged a complaint with Cyber Police about the matter.

As per reports, a racket was active in Odisha in which the culprits had opened a fake website of Odisha Government’s ‘Mo School’. By posing as the officials of Mo School they were duping people through this website with lakhs of rupees.

Reportedly, as many as sixty job aspirants have fallen victim to this racket who got trapped with the fake Mo School website believing it to be a genuine website.

However, Police busted the racket and arrested 3 persons including the mastermind of the case on Saturday from Bharatpur area of the capital city of Odisha.

Police seized Rs 2 lakh cash, two laptops, one Desk top computer, and 13 mobile phones besides bank account cheque book, ATM card and fake rubber stamp from the possession of the culprits.

A complaint had been lodged in this matter in the Cyber police station on July 12. Further investigation of the case is underway.