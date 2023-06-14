Odisha: Fraud worth lakhs for job in Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: Yet another job fraud racket has come to the fore in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, a fraud of lakhs of rupees has taken place in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of giving a job in Utkal University.

The Chandrashekharpur police station of Bhubaneswar has arrested two people in this regard. The man was allegedly duped by a fraudster.

The alleged fraudster had promised to give employment to the man as the post of a library attendant. The complaint was made to the police after the appointment letter sent by the fraudsters looked suspicious.

According to reliable reports, the two arrested accused persons have been cheating many people before this incident came to light.

The Chandrashekharpur police has arrested the two accused persons and is questioning them in this regard. Detailed report is awaited in this regard.