Odisha: Fraud godman dupes childless couple off lakhs

Cuttack: A fraud godman in Odisha has duped a childless couple off lakhs of rupees in Cuttack district, said reports on Monday.

The fraud godman has allegedly duped the couple of 3 lakh 90 thousand rupees. A complaint has been lodged in Badambadi police station of Cuttack city.

The fraud godman has been identified as Siddheswar Samantaray, he is a resident of Jajpur district said reports. A number of complaints have been lodged against Siddheswar at various police stations across Odisha.

The godman had also claimed that he had the cure for various kind of diseases and uused to dupe people of lots of money.

Police is investigating into the matter. Detailed report awaited in this case.