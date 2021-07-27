Odisha: Four injured in wild boar attack in Athagarh

Athagrah: As many as four persons were injured in wild boar attack at Sunthipal village under Tigiria block of Cuttack district on Tuesday morning.

Report says, a wild boar appeared and attack these farmers as they gone to their fields for farming. The animal ran away from the spot.

All the injured have been rushed immediately to Bindhanama Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment. One of the injured whose health condition deteriorated was later shifted to SCB Medical & Hospital in Cuttack.

The villagers have complained that the forest officials have not so far arrived and according to information, the wild boar has escaped into the jungle and hiding there.