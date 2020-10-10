Bhubaneswar Sweet Stall Murder Case
Pic Credits: News Track Live (representational image)

Odisha: Four Held For Stealing Electric Conductors

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: As many as four persons have been arrested by police for their involvement in the theft of aluminium electric conductors. Police arrested all of them from Kamakhyanagar area of the district yesterday.

Police identified the accused as Raju alias Rahasa Patra, Md Muktal, Giria alias Giridhari Nayak and Bidya alias Bidyadhar Sahoo.

Police also have seized one mini truck, six GI electric poles weighing about 10 quintal and seven quintals of 1.48 mm aluminium electric wire (conductor) from their possession.

Related News

Odisha forest dept launches Airavat bus service in Dhenkanal

Elephant tramples woman to death in Odisha’s Dhenkanal…

Dhenkanal markets to remain open for 6 hours

Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Odisha’s…

This apart one each of cooking gas and oxygen cylinders, gas cutter with regulator and the like also have been seized from them.

Police started an investigation and arrested them after Site Engineer of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Rudra Prasad Samal filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging that the accused persons barring one Bidyadhar Sahoo had committed the offence.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said source.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Stable For Straight Nine Days In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha To Receive Rainfall As Low Pressure Area Likely To Intensification Into A Deep…

State

BJD MLA booked for flouting COVID guidelines

State

Elderly man, daughter-in-law electrocuted in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.