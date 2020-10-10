Odisha: Four Held For Stealing Electric Conductors

Dhenkanal: As many as four persons have been arrested by police for their involvement in the theft of aluminium electric conductors. Police arrested all of them from Kamakhyanagar area of the district yesterday.

Police identified the accused as Raju alias Rahasa Patra, Md Muktal, Giria alias Giridhari Nayak and Bidya alias Bidyadhar Sahoo.

Police also have seized one mini truck, six GI electric poles weighing about 10 quintal and seven quintals of 1.48 mm aluminium electric wire (conductor) from their possession.

This apart one each of cooking gas and oxygen cylinders, gas cutter with regulator and the like also have been seized from them.

Police started an investigation and arrested them after Site Engineer of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Rudra Prasad Samal filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging that the accused persons barring one Bidyadhar Sahoo had committed the offence.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said source.