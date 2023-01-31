Odisha: Four government employees convicted in Vigilance cases on a single day

Bhubaneswar: As many as four employees of the Odisha government have been convicted in different Vigilance cases on a single day.

The four government employees who have been convicted by the Vigilance court have been identified as Surabala Bohidar, Budhadev Mahanta, Surendra Singh and Nutan Kumar Rout.

Surabala Bohidar, the former Supervisor of Keuntipali Sector under ICDS, in Balangir district, who is the Supervisor of Puintala ICDS in Puintala Block was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.88 dtd.23.09.2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Bohidar was charge sheeted for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) Rs 52,000 from the complainant to pass the bills submitted by a Self Help Group (SHG) for supply of chhatua for the month of August-2015 in respect of Anganwadi centers.

However, Vigilance Court of Special Judge in Balangir convicted and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Bohidar from service following her conviction.

Likewise, Budhadev Mahanta, Ex-Cluster Resource Center Coordinator (CRCC), Bhuinpur under BEO, Champua, Dist-Keonjhar, A/pAsst. Teacher, Govt. Primary School, Chatiri Sahi, PS-Baria, Dist-Keonjhar. He was charge sheeted in Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.17 dtd.20.03.2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Mahanta was charge sheeted for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for receipt of utilization certificates for the year-2014-15 and 2015-16 and to submit the same to BRCC, Champua, Keonjhar, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 2,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Today, the convict Mahanta has been forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Mahanta from service following his conviction.

Surendra Singh, Ex-Executive Officer, Ratanpur GP under Tangarpali Block, Dist-Sundargarh, A/p-Executive Officer, Subdega GP under Subdega Block, Dist-Sundargarh also has been convicted today.

Surendra Singh was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.31 dtd.07.05.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for facilitating release of 2nd installment in favour of his father for construction of IAY house allotted to him, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Sri Singh from service following his conviction.

The other public servant who has been convicted today is Nutan Kumar Rout, Ex-Sarapanch, Dorada GP under Athagarh Block, Dist-Cuttack.

Rout was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack TR No.104/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for facilitating release of payment in connection with the final bill for the work of village cement concrete road.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13 (2) and 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.