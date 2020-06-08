Bhubaneswar: Former Union minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away on Monday at the age of 79. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar yesterday night. His son Abhimanyu Sethi informed about the sad demise of his father.

Sethi was elected as the Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Bhadrak constituency for eight terms. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Arjun Charan Sethi was born on September 18, 1941. In 1971, He was elected to the 5th Lok Sabha from Bhadrak constituency in Odisha. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from the same constituency as an Indian National Congress (I) candidate. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 as a Janata Dal candidate from the same constituency. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009 from the same constituency as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate.

Sethi was the Union Minister of water resources in Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government from 2000 to 2004.