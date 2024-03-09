Odisha: Former Remuna MLA Sudarshan Jena quits BJD

Balasore: In recent news, former Remuna MLA Sudarshan Jena resigned from BJD (Biju Janata Dal) on Friday. This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, reliable reports confirmed in this regard.

According to reports, the former legislator announced his decision from the state ruling party during a press conference in Balasore. Jena has sent his resignation to BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik. In his letter, he mentioned that he has been sidelines and humiliated in the party.

Speculations suggest that Jena might join Congress after quitting BJD. The former Remuna MLA said that he will fight the elections directly in the coming days. However, it is yet to be known from which party he will be contesting for the upcoming elections.

Sudarshan Jena was first elected MLA on BJD ticket in the year 2009 for the first time after formation of Remuna constituency. However, he had faced a defeat in the 2024 elections.