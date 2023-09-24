Odisha: Former MLA Prabhat Biswal reacts on CBI charges

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Prabhat Biswal has reacted to the CBI charges framed against him. He said that there will be no effect on his political career.

He further added that, “I will not participate in vote politics until the hearing is over. Fraud conspiracy has been detected in the charge framed. But there is no truth in it.”

In 2018, Prabhat had filed an appeal in the High Court to quash the case. The High Court directed the CBI to frame the charge within two months.

After two months now the CBI has framed the charges. The truth of the allegations will be known in court. Prabhat has expressed hope that justice will win.

The CBI has framed the chargesheet in the much-discussed Seashore chit fund fraud case yesterday. It is worth mentioning that, after nine years of the case, the CBI has framed the charge.

The CBI has framed the charge in the special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar. The CBI has framed a charge against the former MLA of Cuttack, Prabhat Biswal and his wife Lakshmi Bilasini.

A charge has been framed against both of them in the case of illegal money transaction. CBI is investigating against 44 chit fund companies.