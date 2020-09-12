Tathagata Satpathy daughter

Odisha: Former Lok Sabha MP Tathagata Satpathy blessed with daughter

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former Lok Sabha MP, journalist Tathagata Satpathy was blessed with a baby girl on Saturday afternoon. He took to twitter to reveal about it.

Satpathy wrote, “That pretty Stork visited us!!!! My doter born today 12 Sept 2020 at 16:42:57. Pray Ma Kali blesses Aavya Nandini Satpathy.”

Son of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy, Mr. Tathagata Satpathy is the editor of Orissa Post daily English and Odia daily ‘Dharitri’. Married to Adyasha Satpathy the couple has a son named Aaryl Che. Earlier in March he had announced about his bidding goodbye to electoral politics following the wish of his son.

