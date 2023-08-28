Odisha: Former India Hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey to join Congress

Rourkela: Former India Hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey has decided to begin his political career by joining the Congress party and to contest the next Assembly elections.

While informing about the development, Tirkey said that he has decided to join the grand old party as he has been influenced by the word of senior party MP Rahul Gandhi. He said that he has held discussion with the Odisha Congress leaders about his joining in the party.

After joining the Congress party in Bhubaneswar, Tirkey will fly to New Delhi to meet the senior leaders of the party.

Recently, hundreds of Congress party workers along with some leaders had staged a demonstration infront of the office of the Balisankara block in Sundergarh district. Prabodh Tirkey had joined the protest.

While speaking to the media persons on the sideline of the demonstration, Prabodh had narrated the problems of the Talasara Assembly Constituency.

Prabodh Tirkey, the younger brother of the Indian hockey player Ignace Tirkey, was born on October 6, 1984 at Lulkidihi village of Sundergarh district. He made his debut in the Junior Asia Cup in 2000.

In his early career, Prabodh was the national captain of sub-junior, junior and India-A teams, and finally became the India senior team captain. He has played 135 international matches and was part of the Indian team which won the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai.

Tirkey was conferred with the Ekalavya Puraskar and Biju Patnaik State Sports Award in 2001 and 2009 respectively.