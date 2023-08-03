Odisha: Forest watcher critical in elephant attack in Kantabanji

Kantabanji: In a tragic incident, a forest watcher in Semala jungle of Turekela forest range in Kantabanji is critical in elephant attack.

The incident took place when the forest officials had gone to search for the elephant which was allegedly causing problems in the area.

All of a sudden out of no where, the wild tusker came out and attacked the forest watcher. The forest watcher was critical in the attack.

The forest watcher was rushed to the nearby Community healthcare Center (CHC) in Kantabanji after preliminary treatment he was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Further detailed report in this matter is awaited.