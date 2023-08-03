Odisha: Forest watcher critical in elephant attack in Kantabanji

In a tragic incident, a forest watcher in Semala jungle of Turekela forest range in Kantabanji is critical in elephant attack.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
elephant attack in Kantabanji
Representational Image

Kantabanji: In a tragic incident, a forest watcher in Semala jungle of Turekela forest range in Kantabanji is critical in elephant attack.

The incident took place when the forest officials had gone to search for the elephant which was allegedly causing problems in the area.

All of a sudden out of no where, the wild tusker came out and attacked the forest watcher. The forest watcher was critical in the attack.

The forest watcher was rushed to the nearby Community healthcare Center (CHC) in Kantabanji after preliminary treatment he was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Further detailed report in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

2 die of snake bite in different parts of Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

State

Odisha govt hikes food grant for patients by 30 per cent

State

Private bus owners protest against Laxmi bus scheme in Odisha

State

Odisha: Leave of all government employees in Puri cancelled

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans