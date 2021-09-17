Odisha Forest Service results declared, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday declared the Odisha Forest Service results on its official website.

“The Commission recommended 67 candidates in order of merit for recruitment to for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Group-A (JB) & Forest Ranger, Group-B under Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, pursuant to Advisement No. 22 of 2018-19,” said the notification released by the OPSC.

Ayushi Pati has secured the first position while Manasmita Maharana and Bibek Das have secured the second and third positions respectively.

The Odisha Public Service Commission had issued a notification in 2018-19 and conducted the exam for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Group-A (JB) & Forest Ranger, Group-B.

