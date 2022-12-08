Odisha: Forest Range Officer Siba Prasad Naik in vigilance scanner

Balangir: Acting on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance today carried out simultaneous house searches on the properties and location connected to Siba Prasad Naik, the Forest Range Officer of Titilagarh Forest Range under Balangir Forest Division in Balangir district.

The four places where the searches were carried out include the residential double storeyed building located near Rajendra College, in Balangir, house at native village Panesara, PS-Loisingha, Dist-Bolangir, house of relative located at Deogaon, Dist-Bolangir and office chamber-cum-residential Govt. quarter at Titilagarh Forest Range Office.

A total of four teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 2 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, 1 SubInspectors, 3 ASIs and other staff are conducting the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.

During searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets have been unearthed in the name of Siba Prasad Naik, Forest Range Officer and his family members;

Double storeyed building over plot No.1155 near Rajendra College, PS-Town, Dist-Bolangir worth over Rs.81.81 Lakhs. Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurement and valuation of above building.

2 number of plots in prime area of Bolangir town. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to Rs.18.95 Lakhs. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

Bank and Insurance premium deposits worth over Rs.46.68 Lakhs

Gold ornaments, Cash, a two wheeler and household articles etc. worth over Rs.15.77 Lakhs

Siba Prasad Naik is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. Inquiry is in progress.

