Odisha Forest Fires: DFO Turns Singer To Create Awareness On Importance Of Forest Preservation

Malkangiri: At a time when incidents of forest fire are being reported from different parts of Odisha, Malkangiri Forest Department has taken a unique step to create awareness among the people on the importance of forest preservation.

Under the leadership of Malkangiri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mirase, the Forest Department of the district organized a huge rally at Challanguda village in Mathili Tehsil of the district today. Hundreds of people took part in the awareness programme.

Street play, traditional songs, and dances were part of the awareness rally.

Apart from the rally, the DFO himself recorded a song, which is based on the preservation of the forest. “The rally was organized to create awareness among the people so that they do not set the forest on fire, stopping cutting the trees and hunting animals,” said Mirase.

Mirase reportedly took the decision to create awareness among the people after getting information about forest fire at Goi Hill of Malkangiri, said sources adding that a team of forest department has already started dousing the fire.

The DFO’s initiative to protect the forest from fire and afforestation has been highly appreciated by all and sundry and it has become a talk of the town in the district.