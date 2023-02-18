Odisha: Food poisoning leaves 1 dead, 28 sick at Purubai Kanyashram

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a girl student died while 26 others fell sick after consuming food at Purubai Kanyashram at Soro of Odisha’s Balasore district yesterday.

Three students of the Kanyashram vomited after consuming food last night. They were immediately rushed to Soro Hospital for treatment. However, two of them were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. However, one of them, Rabina Singh, a class ten student, died today while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, the district health officials and food safety officials reached the residential school and started an investigation today. They admitted 26 other students to the Soro Hospital after they fell sick. One of them was shifted to Balasore Hospital as her condition worsened.

Meanwhile, the health conditions of other students are stated to be stable.