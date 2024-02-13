Odisha: Fog in Jagannath Temple area of Puri

Puri: The Nilachakra of Puri Jagannath Temple became invisible from Bada Danda today due to a dense blanket of fog enveloping the entire holy city.

Traffic snarls were experienced due to the thick fog. People felt as if the Jagannath Temple had disappeared. The roads leading to Puri were so heavily enveloped with fog that the commuters and tourists faced a lot of problems.

The entire state was enveloped in a dense blanket of fog today. Many places in Odisha including the state capital experienced problems in road visibility.

Temperature in Odisha is likely to drop in the coming three days. This will mark the return of cold wave to the state. Forecasts suggest that minimum temperature in Odisha might fall to two to three degree Celsius.

Currently, most parts of the state continue to experience fog. Today, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar cities of Odisha are experiencing very dense fog. Due to which, visibility on roads has reduced in the twin cities of Odisha.

Odisha is likely to witness the blanket of heavy fog till tomorrow. Visibility range might get reduced to 50 to 200 metres. The regional center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the night temperature is likely to increase in several parts of Odisha. Summer-like weather will set in Odisha from next week onwards.