Odisha Floods: Some Relief, Hirakud Water Level Decreases

Sambalpur: Providing some relief to the much-needed people marooned by the floods in Odisha the water level seems to be decreasing.

The water inflow in Hirakud has decreased.

According to latest reports, the inflow and outflow into the dam is almost same now. That is the amount of water flowing into the dam is same as the amount flowing out.

By the time the flood waters being discharged through 40 gates of Hirakud Dam reaches Mundali, the present water level would have receded, say experts.

It is further noteworthy that, the waterflow expected at 10 lakh cusecs tomorrow. Experts have also opined that, the flood situation shall persist for the next three to four days.