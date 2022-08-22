Odisha Floods: No Electricity In 2 Blocks Of Puri Since 36-Hours

Odisha Floods: No Electricity In 2 Blocks Of Puri Since 36-Hours

Pipili: Due to the current flood situation in the Puri district of Odisha, the residents have been facing harrowing times without electricity.

According to reports, the residents of Kanas and Delanga block have been without electricity since the past 36 hours at a stretch.

On Saturday night, a 33 kv tower had broken down in Tirimala area in Khurda district disrupting the power supply in the surrounding area.

The Electricity and Fire Department personnel are trying to repair it on war footing basis. But it is to be noted that the flow of water is so strong that repair work is getting delayed.

Still utmost efforts are being taken to restore electricity at the earliest.