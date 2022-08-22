odisha floods
Representational Image

Odisha Floods: Government Relocates 40,000 People In Balasore

By Sudeshna 12 0

Balasore: As many as 40,000 people have been relocated in Balasore district of Odisha informed the Collector of Balasore.

A fresh flood threat has now cropped up in the Subarnarekha river system affecting people in the state’s Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

As many as 156 villages in 83 panchayats under 6 blocks were estimated to be affected in floods.

Nearly 40,000 people have been shifted to safer locations with arrangements in place at 227 shelters.

If required, people in pucca houses will also be evacuated informed the Balasore Collector.

