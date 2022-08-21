flood in odisha

Odisha floods: 4 senior fire service officers assigned supervision, evacuation, rescue & relief operations

Bhubaneswar: Four senior officers of the fire services have been assigned the supervision, evacuation, rescue and relief operations in view of the current flood situation in three districts of Odisha.

D.G fire services S K Upadhaya has assigned Chief Fire Officer (Sag) D.K Swain, Fire Officer Central Range of Cuttack Bichitra Ku Panda, Fire Officer OFDRA Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Balasore DFO Satyapir Behera for supervision, evacuation, rescue and relief operations in three districts (Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur) and Jaleswar area.

Here is the list of the names of the officers and the places of their assignment:

  1. CHIEF FIRE OFFICER (SAG) D.K SWAIN: BHADRAK DISTRICT
  2. FIRE OFFICER CENTRAL RANGE, CUTTACK BICHITRA KU PANDA: BALASORE DISTRICT
  3. FIRE OFFICER, OFDRA RAMESH CHANDRA MAJHI: JAJPUR DISTRICT
  4. DFO BALASORE SATYAPIR BEHERA: JALESWAR AREA
