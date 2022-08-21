Odisha Floods: 2 Bodies Recovered From Car Swept Away In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A car had been washed away in flood waters in Naktipali area of Kuchinda block in Sambalpur district on Saturday.

Two dead bodies have been recovered from the car by fire services personnel on Sunday morning.

According to reports due to sudden rise in water level, a car suddenly got washed away in the flood water at Naktipali in Kuchinda.

The number of persons in the car was unknown at the time of the incident.

The rescue operations were underway by fire services personnel since yesterday.

However on Sunday morning, the car has been recovered along with two dead bodies inside it said reports.

The identities of the bodies is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.