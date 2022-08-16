flood in odisha

Odisha: Flood Waters To Reach Peak Within 3-4 Hours At Mundali

Cuttack: The flood waters are expected to reach the peak near Mundali within three to four hours said reports.

According to reports, the decision relating to the opening of sluice gates in Hirakud Dam will be taken in the evening.

Sources say, more than 11 lakh Cusecs water has been discharged through Mundali barrage. The situation is that of a medium-scale flood.

People from low lying areas in Cuttack district are being evacuated and are being taken to safer places.

There have been reports of flood in most low lying areas.

