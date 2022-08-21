Odisha flood: Schools to remain closed for 2 days in flood-affected areas of Puri district

Puri: Due to the ongoing flood situation in different parts of Puri district, Odisha government today decided to keep all schools closed for the next two days in flood-affected areas of the district.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that all the government and private schools in flood-affected areas of Puri district will remain closed for two more days i.e. Monday (22-08-2022) and Tuesday (23-08-2022).

Given the current situation of the flood in the district, it is impossible to conduct classes in the flood-affected areas as several villages and blocks are marooned in flood water, said sources.

Earlier, on August 17, the Odisha government had announced the closure of all the government and private schools in the district for the wake of flood situation in the state.