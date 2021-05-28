Odisha: Flood In River Baitarani, Roads To Bhandaripokhari and Jajpur Cut Off

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Yass has induced very heavy rainfall in Baitarani upper catchment leading to a medium flood situation in parts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapda districts.

The district administration of the above stated districts have been directed by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to promptly switch over to flood management.

They have started embankment patrol, identified low lying areas and planned evacuation from vulnerable areas.

The SRC Odisha through a tweet added, “the strength of Odisha lies in adaptive, flexible disaster management, planning and implementation. Kudos to the district administration to quickly respond to changing situations within a short notice.”