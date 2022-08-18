Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam closes 8 more sluice gates

Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam closes 8 more sluice gates

By KalingaTV Bureau 100 0

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close eight gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir due to a decrease in rainfall on the upper catchments of the Mahanadi River.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 32 gates of the reservoir as 4 gates were closed earlier today.

At present, the water level in Hirakud Dam is 624 feet wherein less water is entering the dam and excess water is being released.

Necessary measures are being taken to maintain the water level at 622 feet till tomorrow morning 9 AM, said sources.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Begunia MLA Rajendra Sahoo Visits flood hit area by Swimming

State

Caste stigma! Youth forced to drag corpse of mother for last rite as nobody else turn…

Nation

Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi…

State

2 killed in landslide inside cave in Koraput

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.