Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam closes 8 more sluice gates

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close eight gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir due to a decrease in rainfall on the upper catchments of the Mahanadi River.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 32 gates of the reservoir as 4 gates were closed earlier today.

At present, the water level in Hirakud Dam is 624 feet wherein less water is entering the dam and excess water is being released.

Necessary measures are being taken to maintain the water level at 622 feet till tomorrow morning 9 AM, said sources.