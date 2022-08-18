Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam Closes 4 Sluice Gates

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to close four gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into reservior due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchments of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 36 gates of the reservoir.

At 9 am today, the water level in Hirakud reservoir was 624.69 feet. The dam was receiving 4.40 lakh cusec water from the upstream and discharging 6.74 lakh cusec through 40 sluice gates.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena informed that, decision regarding the closing of some gates of the Hirakud Dam will be taken after 3 pm on Thursday.