Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam Closes 4 Sluice Gates

By WCE 1 75 0

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to close four gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into reservior due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchments of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 36 gates of the reservoir.

At 9 am today, the water level in Hirakud reservoir was 624.69 feet. The dam was receiving 4.40 lakh cusec water from the upstream and discharging 6.74 lakh cusec through 40 sluice gates.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena informed that, decision regarding the closing of some gates of the Hirakud Dam will be taken after 3 pm on Thursday.

You might also like
State

Tusker With 4 Gunshot Wounds Found In Narasinghapur

State

OPSC ASO Written Exam Postponed Due to Flood Situation In Odisha

State

Flood Situation In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to make aerial survey

State

Patient commits suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of the hospital in Dhenkanal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.